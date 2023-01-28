Clare Drakeford, Wife of Welsh First Minister Dies Suddenly

The wife of the First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has died suddenly, the locally devolved government in Wales announced on Saturday.

UPDATE 1800: Reactions



Reacting to the death of Clare Drakeford, the wife of Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford, his counterpart in Scotland, the Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said according to the BBC: “My thoughts are with Mark and his family at this terribly sad time”.

Sturgeon, the leader of the leftist-separatist Scottish National Party (SNP) added that when she met Mrs Drakeford it was “obvious how strong the bond between her and Mark was”.

“I can only imagine the depth of grief he is feeling. Sending him love and strength,” Sturgeon said.

The leader of the opposition Conservative Party in the local Welsh Parliament (Senedd), Andrew RT Davies said that he was “shocked and deeply saddened” when he heard of her passing.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Mark Drakeford and his family at this exceptionally difficult time,” Davies said, adding: “On the occasions I met Clare, she was always a lovely lady and was very warm and kind.”

The original story follows below:

Clare Drakeford, the longtime wife of Mark Drakeford, who has served as the leader of the left-wing Welsh Labour Party and the First Minister of Wales since 2018, has died suddenly. The couple had been married since 1977 and had three children together.

Announcing her passing, a spokesman for the locally devolved Welsh government, which serves roughly a similar role in the UK to a state government in the United States, said on Saturday: “It is with deep sadness that we confirm the sudden passing of Clare Drakeford, wife of the First Minister.

“The thoughts of everyone in the Welsh Government are with the family at this time and we ask that their privacy is respected.”

