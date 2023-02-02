Crowds attending international rugby matches in Wales at the Principality Stadium will no longer hear choral renditions of the Tom Jones classic Delilah after it was banned Wednesday by the game’s organizers.

The hugely popular song was first excised from half-time playlists in 2015 after critics said lyrics depicting the murder of a woman by her jealous partner could cause offence to those with delicate sensibilities.

A stadium spokesman told the BBC it was “respectfully aware that it is problematic” and now pre-match crowds in Cardiff will also be denied hearing it from guest choirs.

The decision follows a week in which the chief executive of the Welsh Rugby Union was forced to resign, following allegations of sexism, misogyny and racism within the organisation.

Wales winger Louis Rees-Zammit made an oblique reference to the decision via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon: “All the things they need to do and they do that first…”

Others joined him to point out the absurdity of banning songs. Fair point on BBC brekkie this morning about the ban of the Tom Jones song Delilah in Rugby stadia: "are we going to ban Bohemian Rhapsody for saying: mama I just killed a man". I wonder if this whole thing is confused with German stadia banning the sexist Schlager song "Layla". — Regula Ysewijn (@RegulaYsewijn) February 2, 2023 @GBNEWS Welsh Rugby banning Delilah totally ridiculous Wales most famous singer with his best song ? Wales has lost the plot #Wales — Martin Budgie Fisher (@FisherBudgie) February 2, 2023 How ridiculous. Nearly every other song will be banned if this line is taken.

'Welsh rugby fans think everyone will do the same thing after WRU bans Delilah' https://t.co/sILyl4GBfy — AMeeGee (@ameegeeee) February 2, 2023 You do realise the first song Welsh rugby fans will sing, after the national anthem, will be Delilah & they'll sing it non stop i reckon just to prove a point, just like the English did when tried to ban Swing Low. — 🔧🔩 Durham Steel 🔧🔩 (@PhilHannon) February 2, 2023 A Principality Stadium spokesman told the BBC: Delilah will not feature on the playlist for choirs for rugby internationals at Principality Stadium. Guest choirs have also more recently been requested not to feature the song during their pre-match performances and throughout games. The WRU condemns domestic violence of any kind. We have previously sought advice from subject matter experts on the issue of censoring the song and we are respectfully aware that it is problematic and upsetting to some supporters because of its subject matter. But the Welsh Conservative shadow sport minister Tom Giffard called the decision “wrongheaded”.