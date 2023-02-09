Andrew George Miller, a transgender butcher who goes by ‘Amy George’, is in court following the disappearance of a girl aged 11 in Scotland.

Details of the incident, which saw police divers and mountain rescue teams scrambled to try and locate the girl, are currently somewhat unclear, with the missing girl being found alive at a property on Monday night after disappearing from Galashiels town centre on Sunday afternoon, and Miller attending a private court hearing on Thursday, according to The Telegraph.

Police Scotland said of the case: “The girl was traced at a property in the Galashiels area at about 9.30pm on Monday, February 6. Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

A report by the Daily Mail notes Miller arrived at court today with a blanket over their head, but that pink-painted fingernails were visible.

Transgenderism is currently an extremely live issue in Scotland, with the British central government in London recently making a rare use of its reserve powers to block the Scottish Parliament’s attempts to pass gender self-ID laws, and the Scottish Government subsequently being embarrassed by the transfer of a high-profile double rapist who began identifying as a woman to a women’s prison, prompting a partial U-turn on its policies.

Andrew Miller, who also goes by Amy George, is on record as supporting the controversial laws on gender self-identification pushed by Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the left-separatist Scottish National Party (SNP) and First Minister in Scotland’s devolved government, ran the venerable butcher’s shop Millers of Melrose.

The shop was mentioned by name by JK Rowling, who has earned many enemies among trans activists and their allies for speaking out of trans policies’ impact on women’s safety, in a novel she penned under her occasional pseudonym Robert Galbraith.

“I want to thank the public for their huge effort and assistance during this incident,” commented Chief Superintendent Catriona Paton, Police Scotland commander in the Lothians and Scottish Borders area.

“The people of Galashiels really came together and supported each other, the emergency services and search teams,” she said, adding that the police “believe this incident to be contained and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

“There will be increased high visibility patrols in the streets to provide reassurance and advice to the public, and anyone with concerns can speak to an officer at any time,” she concluded.

Interestingly, Police Scotland has thus far referred to Miller as a “53-year-old man” — a break with the usual policy of describing biological males claiming to be women using female terminology.

