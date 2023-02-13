The Welsh parliament has begun distributing free tampons in the men’s bathrooms, a report on Saturday has claimed.

Women’s sanitary products, including tampons, are now being offered free of charge in the men’s bathrooms of the Welsh Parliament, The Telegraph has reported.

It makes Wales the latest Celtic nation to offer tampons to males as part of a push towards transgenderism, with both Scotland and Ireland having already started distributing the products for free in men’s bathrooms over the past number of years.

According to a report by the UK broadsheet, the leftist Labour-controlled parliament in Wales — known as the Senedd — has confirmed that it too has started with the practice, with images being shared with the publication showing stocks of the items deposited beside urinals.

The tampons are described by signage in the bathrooms as being “free of charge”, with one spokesman for the parliament saying that the products are available for anyone in the men’s bathrooms “who needs them”.

Some have now attacked the Welsh government over the presence of the sanitary items, with some accusing the left-wing controlled parliament of “virtue signalling” with the move.

“It’s shocking that the Senedd can’t figure out the difference between a man and a woman – particularly at a time when they’re introducing gender quotas for elections,” Tom Giffard, a Welsh Conservative member of the parliament remarked regarding the controversy.

The Telegraph has linked the availability of tampons in the men’s bathrooms to the Welsh government’s continued push for transgenderism.

Led by the left-wing Labour Party, the parliament is said to have been pursuing gender self-ID policies similar to those being implemented by their fellow leftists in Scotland, despite the fact that many have expressed concerns that such rules allowing men to identify as women without medical approval will put women at risk.

The Welsh government already has a number of gender-neutral toilets and even showering facilities, with the country’s leftist government also frequently using the term “people who menstruate” instead of women in official reports it has published.

Wales seems to be lagging behind Scotland in its pro-transgenderism crusade though, with the leftist Scottish National Party having begun distributing women’s sanitary products in its men’s bathrooms back in 2021.

Ireland was the next Celtic nation to follow, with the country’s government going so far as to install at least one vending machine that distributed the products for free in men’s bathrooms in the country’s parliament.

While many attacked the contraption’s instillation as being ridiculous, as well as a potential waste of taxpayer money, progressives lauded the move, declaring that it is “about time” that men have access to menstrual products.

