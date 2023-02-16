The EU sees farmers as the enemy of their green agenda, an MEP has told Breitbart Europe, saying the union bullies them for allegedly causing global warming.

Dr Sylvia Limmer, a representative for the Alternative for Germany party in the European Parliament, has told Breitbart Europe that farmers in the bloc are being pushed around by Brussels because they are being lumped with the blame for global warming.

The parliamentarian’s statement comes shortly before the EU’s parliament debates the ongoing fertiliser crisis, which has seen many farmers across the continent struggle to keep their businesses afloat.

Although senior officials within the bloc have promised to help the sector, Dr Limmer told Breitbart that not nearly enough was being done to aid European farmers, with the green policies pushed by the union actually resulting in further harm being done to them.

“[I]t is a mockery of farmers,” the MEP said of the EU’s plan to safeguard the supply of fertiliser, a policy which she described as being “a bad joke” considering that the union was also engaging in policy decisions that have seen the price of natural gas — an essential component of modern fertilisers — surge.

“It’s a policy that does everything it can to first push energy to dizzying heights… and then marvel at why the fertilizer market in the EU is collapsing,” she added.

Dr Limmer also heavily criticised the EU’s overall treatment of farmers via its green agenda-linked “farm-to-fork” food sustainability plan, with the MEP saying that those in the agricultural sector are now regularly being demonised by Eurocrats over their perceived impact on the environment.

“The farm-to-fork strategy was and is an attack on farmers in Europe,” she told Breitbart Europe. “Instead of supporting them in their work, they are being bullied, accused of being responsible for global warming and placed under general suspicion.”

“No sensible farmer would wantonly pollute the environment — he himself depends on it. But a sensible, effective use of fertilisers is important,” she went on to say, adding that a “general rethink of agricultural policy” is now needed for the bloc.

Dr Limmer’s statements come ahead of a debate on how to best improve the supply security of fertilisers within the bloc, with a number of parliamentarians expected to be critical of the EU’s leadership caste’s approach to the crisis so far.

Like a large swathe of problems currently facing the EU, the sudden surge in fertiliser prices is partly down to the European gas crisis, with a combination of green agenda policies and the Ukraine war seeing the cost of the essential farming component massively increase in price.

Farmers in the EU are facing far more than a fertiliser pricing crisis though, with many across the union in the sector also facing the prospect of being put out of business by green agenda rules agreed in Brussels.

Rules regarding alleged nitrogen pollution have proven particularly dangerous for European farmers, with significant numbers of farm owners in Germany and the Netherlands being told they can no longer fully fertilise their fields as to do so would go against environmental rules pushed by the EU.

The Dutch have so far borne the brunt of this green agenda attack, with the country’s government now planning to forcibly shut up to 3,000 farms in the country in service to the green agenda plans put in place by Brussels.

Dutch Farmers: Netherlands a 'Pilot Country' for Great Reset Agenda, Eva Vlaardingerbroek Tells Breitbart https://t.co/HP6RqbM8PV — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 16, 2022

Follow Peter Caddle on Twitter: @Peter_Caddle