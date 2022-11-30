The Dutch government’s plans to buy out, and seize if necessary, thousands of farms to shut them down to comply with a European Union green agenda directive has been branded as the “Great Reset in full force”.

Last week, the globalist government of Prime Minister Mark Rutte finally spelt out its plans to cut nitrogen emissions to fall in line with the EU’s Natura 2000 programme, which seeks to stamp out agriculture near supposedly at-risk wildlife regions across the bloc. In the plans laid out by Rutte’s cabinet, the government will seek to buy out between two and three thousand farms with a one-off payment, starting by as soon as April of next year.

It is still to be confirmed at what rate the farmers can expect to be paid for their land, however, leaks have suggested that it will likely be around 120 per cent of the estimated worth. The government has said that while it hopes the scheme will be voluntarily adopted, if enough farmers refuse the offer, they will embark on forcibly seizing the land from the farmers, who staged mass protests over the summer against the plans.

Saying that there is “no better offer coming, nitrogen minister Christianne van der Wal told MPs on Friday that the government would “with pain in the heart” seize the land if necessary.

Commenting on the scheme, Dutch political commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek told Breitbart London: “What this shows you is that the will of the people means nothing to our government. Despite all of the protest and (inter)national backlash, they’re pushing through with what I think are criminal policies.

“Our government doesn’t cater to the wishes of it’s own citizens, it caters to globalist institutions whose interest it is to control the food supply, so they can control us.”

She concluded: “It’s the great reset in full force.”

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced his intentions to cut nitrogen emissions from livestock farms in half by the year 2030 in order to satisfy goals laid out in the European Union’s Natura 2000 scheme, which requires that all EU member-states remove industry or farming from areas deemed to be of ecological importance.

The government has claimed that in order to fulfil the EU goals, some farms may have to reduce their emissions by as much as 95 per cent and that up to 30 per cent of all livestock farms may need to be shut down for good.

In response to the green scheme, thousands of farmers staged protests throughout the country, using tractors to shut down motorways and other critical infrastructure.

The attempts to shut down great swaths of the Dutch agricultural sector come amid increasing concerns over food security due to the war in Ukraine, which has traditionally been one of the bread baskets of Europe. The Netherlands is also a major food producer in Europe, with the LTO national farming lobbying group estimating the industry accounts for 54,000 businesses throughout the country and produced 94.5 billion euros in exports in 2019.

The threat of shutting down livestock farms potentially jeopardises the Netherlands’ position as the largest exporter of meat in Europe and the fifth-largest dairy exporter in the world.

