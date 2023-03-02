A 44-year-old Somali-Dane has been indicted by a Danish court for selling his 12-year-old daughter into sexual slavery in Kenya and Somalia and forcibly circumcising her.

The trial against the 44-year-old, who was arrested in January of 2022, began this week on Tuesday at a Danish court and is related to allegations that the man abused his daughter and his son in Africa between June 2017 and December 2021.

The indictment claims that the 44-year-old took his two children, aged nine and 12, from their home in the Odense district of Vollsmose to Africa where both were subjected to Muslim “re-education” with the aid of family members, Ekstra Bladet reports.

According to the newspaper, the girl was forcibly subjected to female genital mutilation (FGM) by her own grandmother and a group of other women. The father is also accused of selling his own daughter for sex on multiple occasions to strangers who raped the girl.

During the four-and-a-half-year ordeal, the underage girl was also allegedly nearly married off to a 75-year-old man, but the marriage did not occur due to resistance from the child. She was, however, later sold off to a 40-year-old man.

Along with the sexual abuse, the girl and her younger brother were subjected to physical violence from their father, other family members, and several different Muslim teachers.

The violent abuse is said to have involved not just fists but cords and belts that were used to whip the children and boards and sandals that were used to beat them.

Since the man’s arrest last year, the children have both been placed in foster care. A verdict in the case is expected by May at the latest.

Denmark is not the only country in the European Union where children are at risk of abuse from so-called honour culture, however, as authorities in neighbouring Sweden have previously sounded alarms over children being taken overseas for arranged marriages and other practices, such as FGM.

While thousands of honour-related crimes have been reported in Sweden, 1,000 in 2020 alone, very few have led to prosecutions under Sweden’s weak laws against practices such as child marriage.

