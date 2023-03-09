Seven people were reportedly shot dead in what is being described as a “bloodbath” in a church in Hamburg, Germany on Thursday evening.

UPDATE 2345: Contrary to initial reports, a police spokesman said: “there is no indication of a fleeing perpetrator so far,” adding that “at the moment, the situation has calmed down so far.”

Commenting on the tragedy, Hamburg Mayor Peter Tschentscher wrote on social media: “The reports from Alsterdorf/Groß Borstel are shocking. My deepest condolences to the families of the victims. The emergency services are working flat out to track down the perpetrator(s) and to clarify the background.”

The original story continues as follows…

According to a report from the largest circulation newspaper in Europe, the Berlin-based Bild-Zeitung tabloid, at least seven people were shot and killed in an attack in the Alsterdorf district of Hamburg in northern Germany.

The paper, which described the attack as a “bloodbath”, went on to report that according to their sources, a further eight people were injured in the shooting that occurred around 9 pm local time.

The German-language news magazine Focus reported that the mass shooting is believed to have occurred at a local Jehovah’s Witness centre, a place of worship.

In a statement posted on social media, the Hamburg Police said: “According to initial findings, a shot was fired in a church on Deelböge street in the GroßBorstel district. Several people were seriously injured, some even fatally. We are on-site with a large contingent of forces.”

“So far, there is no reliable information on the motive for the crime,” the police force added.

Police also warned residents in the area to remain indoors, saying: “Look for protection in a building immediately.”

This story is developing…

