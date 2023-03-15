A convicted child sex offender who later claimed to identify as transgender woman has been convicted of raping a woman with “her penis” shortly after being released from prison.

Dominic Risden, 24, who now claims to be a transgender woman named ‘Lexi-Rose Crawford’, has been found guilty at the Bristol Crown Court of raping a female friend in April of 2019.

Following the conviction, the release of previous court records revealed that in 2017, Risden, then identifying as a man, was found guilty of having sex with a 15-year-old girl whom he met on the internet, the Daily Mail reported.

According to the paper, shortly before being released from prison in 2019, after serving just half of his four-year sentence, Risden began to claim to identify as a woman, using female pronouns and adopting the name ‘Lexi-Rose Crawford’.

Just weeks after being released early on license conditions, the convicted sex offender went to the home of a female friend to supposedly play video games, whereupon he attempted to molest the victim in the latest case.

The victim, who has been left unidentified for legal reasons, told the court that Risden “wanted me to lie down next to her and then tried to start, like, cuddling me, which I don’t feel comfortable with anyway… And then she started removing my clothes, which I didn’t want, I did keep saying that, like, ‘I don’t want to’.”

As to why she didn’t try to fend off her attacker, the victim said: “What could I have done without using physical contact to stop her? And then that could have been me in the wrong by using physical contact to stop her”.

On the first day of the trial Risden reportedly appeared before the court with a chin full of stubble and a short moustache, however, these were shaved off by the second day of the trial. The convicted sex offender also “inexplicably” adopted an American accent for the proceedings.

Despite apparently not having secured a legal gender change recognition certificate, the rapist was referred to as “miss” throughout the four-day trial and the formal indictment in the case accused Risden of using “her penis” to rape the woman.

Responding to headlines, Brexit leader Nigel Farage commented: “Just having a look at the papers today, ‘A Trans Predator has Been Convicted of Raping a Friend with Her Penis‘… have we all gone mad?” adding that it represented the “utter lunacy” of modern gender theories.

The case comes after international controversy surrounding the placement of an allegedly transgender woman into a female-only prison in Scotland despite being convicted of raping two women. Fierce backlash over First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s inability to answer whether Adam Graham (Isla Bryson) was in fact a woman was largely credited with her being forced to resign from her post.

The backlash also saw the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) follow the UK government’s lead in scrapping the Sturgeon-era policy of allowing prisoners to “self-identify” with the gender of their preference. It is believed that because of the recent changes to the UK policy, Risden will be placed in a male prison.

The convicted rapist will be sentenced on May 10th.

