French Police Raid Five Banks in Paris Over Alleged Tax Fraud

Office buildings illuminated in the La Defense business district of Paris, France, on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. The French economy faces increasing food costs, raising energy price caps, higher interest rates and now widespread strikes which could further test the economy's resilience in a rough start to 2023. Photographer: Nathan …
Getty Images
Breitbart London

PARIS (AP) – Authorities raided the Paris offices of five banks Tuesday on suspicion of tax fraud, the French National Financial Prosecutor´s Office said.

The raids come as part of five preliminary investigations opened in December 2021 on counts of alleged money laundering, and alleged tax fraud linked to dividend payments, the office said in a statement. It didn’t specify which banks were raided.

French media said the banks searched included HSBC, BNP Paribas, Exane – a subsidiary of BNP – Societe Generale, and Natixis.

