UK Left: We Will Steal Joe Biden’s Green Agenda if Elected

Britain’s left-wing Labour Party has vowed it will copy Joe Biden’s green agenda once elected into government, a possibility that seems all but certain given the ruling Conservatives’ poor performance and the state of polling.

Senior officials within the UK Labour Party have heaped praise onto green agenda policies being pushed by U.S. President Joe Biden, publicly vowing to copy the measures in Britain should they be elected into power.

While highly controversial at home, the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has become rather popular methodologically speaking with Europe’s progressive class, who appear to be keen to replicate the combination of mild economic protectionism and radical green ideology.

According to a report by The Telegraph, the Labour Party has become the latest group to jump on the IRA bandwagon, with the party’s failed former leader and current Shadow Net Zero Secretary, Ed Miliband, announcing that the party would copy it should be elected into power.

“We need to stop moaning about the Inflation Reduction Act and start matching its ambition,” Miliband reportedly said, denouncing the “sore loser syndrome” some were feeling in relation to the hardline green measures.

He went on to insist that the party would be careful not to go too far on protectionism, however, saying “not everything in the green economy” should be made in the UK, adding that the country must remain “open”.

“But we are not neutral about where things are built,” he then said. “Joe Biden wants the future made in America. We want the future made in Britain.”

"Green fatcats and their hired-gun pols have the system rigged, and they’re making billions." https://t.co/Cth1VCMBcJ — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 5, 2023

The Labour Party’s intention to copy the Inflation Reduction Act may not strike many Britons as good news, with the measure in the United States looking to expand on issues that already prove problematic for those in the UK.

For example, as part of efforts to push green industry at home, U.S. Democrats have pushed for restrictions on immigration to be further loosened, a measure that is likely to be embraced by nearly every element within Britain’s political elite.

This is despite the fact that the country is already struggling with an illegal migrant crisis on its southern border, with thousands crossing the English Channel into the south of the country every single month.

Even more are now coming to the country through legal channels, with 2022 seeing the highest levels of immigration into the UK ever, despite the country voting to leave the EU in 2016 in order — at least in part — to regain control of its own borders.

Of course, in response to the announcement that the Labour Party would adopt a policy similar in style to the IRA, the ruling Conservative Party pointed out none of these issues, instead insisting that the ostensibly right-leaning party would outdo the left in pushing green great reset policies.

“The Conservatives have been leading the green industrial revolution globally for the last 10 years,” Tory party Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps boasted, adding that UK has “decarbonised” faster than any other economy in the G7.

Britons have felt the beginnings of the impacts of these policies already. Beyond soaring energy bills, the country has also been forced to deploy voluntary electricity rationing procedures earlier this year in order to guarantee stable supply.

Britons were paid to not use electricity this afternoon and the same will happen again tomorrow, the National Grid sayshttps://t.co/OzIxifzFnE — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 23, 2023

Follow Peter Caddle on Twitter: @Peter_Caddle