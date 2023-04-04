Forever War: U.S. to Hand Ukraine Another $2.6 Billion in Munitions

The U.S. government is to pump another $2.6 billion worth of munitions into Ukraine, Kyiv officials confirmed Monday.

It brings the total amount of U.S. security assistance to Ukraine to more than $35 billion since Russia invaded its neighbour in February 2022.

The move comes just one day after the U.S. approved a plan to send another $400 million military “aid” package to the country consisting of rockets and armoured mobile bridge systems.

According to a report by the Associated Press, anonymous officials within the U.S. government now claim Washington is planning to send a further half a billion dollars worth of ammo and equipment from existing supplies to Ukraine on top of the supplies confirmed on Monday.

A further $2.1 billion in taxpayer money will meanwhile allegedly be added to the long-term Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

The extra cash to be earmarked for purchasing ammo for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, as well as radar systems and other types of weaponry.

The officials went on to claim that this further bump in funding is set to be officially announced later today.

Should it be confirmed that the additional billions worth of taxpayer-funded guns, equipment and ammo are to be sent to Ukraine, it will represent the latest example of Western nations fueling the Ukrainian war effort against Russia.

Despite many initially expecting — and sometimes hoping — that the war in Ukraine would last only a matter of months at most, the conflict has now dragged on for more than a year, with the Zelensky administration managing to hold off Russia thanks to receiving huge amounts of weapons and ammo from the West.

As the war enters its second Spring, however, countries in Europe are beginning to struggle to keep up with their deliveries to the invaded nation, with both the United Kingdom and Germany seeing their armouries run dry as their governments send every spare bullet east.

“There comes a point where we can no longer do our jobs,” the chief of Germany’s armed forces warned amid the country’s decision to send its advanced Main Battle Tanks to the Ukrainian front.

Other countries have opted to try and meet the demand by ramping up production, though this too is difficult considering the overall lack of available energy needed to fuel factories on the continent.

One munitions manufacturer even went so far as to accuse TikTok last month of sabotaging the Ukrainian war effort, arguing that the Chinese company’s employment of a nearby data centre was preventing them from ramping up their ammo output.

“We are concerned because we see our future growth is challenged by the storage of cat videos,” the head of Norwegian weapons manufacturer Nammo said regarding the predicament.

The chief executive even went so far as to suggest that the high electricity usage of TikTok could be intentional, saying that he could not “rule out” the notion that the Chinese were consuming large amounts of energy to hamper production.

