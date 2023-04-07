Police Chief Backs Down on Forcing Officers to Use Trans Pronouns

The chief of Ireland’s national police force has withdrawn a directive forcing officers to use trans pronouns.

Drew Harris, the Commissioner for Ireland’s national police force An Garda Síochána, has pulled a directive which would force officers to use a trans individual’s preferred pronouns.

Under the plan, officers and members of Garda staff who refused to use an individual’s preferred pronouns would risk disciplinary action, prompting fears within the organisation that conscientious objectors could lose their jobs.

This eventually prompted an official response from the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI), with the organisation lashing out at the fact that members of the force had not been consulted on the directive before its implementation.

According to a report by Gript Media, Commissioner Harris has now decided to withdraw the plan, pulling the plug on the directive this week.

No reason for the U-turn appears to have been given, though it could be in response to the level of outrage directed at the plan by both Garda staff and members of the general public.

The latter of these two groups have spent the last number of weeks reacting harshly to government plans to push transgenderism, with ministers provoking particular derision with plans to see gender ideology taught to children.

Under proposals outlined by the government, children in the country’s Elementary School system are to be taught about “transgender issues”, a move that has been denounced by one major school organisation as not being based on any “scientific or medical consensus”.

Politicians have nevertheless doubled and tripled down on the push, with the Irish Prime Minister insisting that children should be taught about transgenderism by teachers.

“Trans people exist, they’ve always existed, and I think it makes more sense in schools to just inform children about the world around them,” the island’s LGBTQ+ PM Leo Varadkar said regarding the issue.

This tenacity from politicians has reportedly prompted a great degree of concern from teachers who oppose the reforms, many of whom now fear they could lose their jobs if they try to push back against the progressive ideology.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, one teacher even discussed how he feared possibly being thrown in jail should he refuse to teach transgender ideology, referencing the case of one Christian teacher in the country who was put behind bars for refusing a court order after he refused to use one of his student’s preferred pronouns.

“I do what I am told, not because I believe that it is the right thing to do but because I don’t want to lose my job or end up in court like Enoch Burke,” the educator who teaches languages at what is ostensible a Catholic school reportedly said.

