Catholic Schools Denounce State Plans to Teach Children Transgenderism

A major Catholic schools association in Ireland has denounced government plans to have children taught about transgenderism.

The Catholic Primary Schools Management Association (CPSMA), which represents around 89 per cent of all schools in Ireland, attacked government plans for elementary school-aged children to be taught about transgenderism, describing such a move as likely to generate “unnecessary division”.

It comes as the country’s hardline progressive government continue to push major left-wing agendas onto young people, with the nation’s Children’s Minister, Roderic O’Gorman, expressing a desire to see transgenderism taught to children.

However, in a letter sent to the minister, the CPSMA denounced such a development, saying that there is no scientific consensus that such a move will benefit children.

“We should not prematurely introduce children to complex and sensitive topics around which there is no scientific or medical consensus,” the CPSMA said in a letter sent to O’Gorman seen by the Irish Independent.

The group also questioned whether or not teaching about transgenderism in school would just end up increasing the number of young people who identify as trans, saying that the rapid growth in the movement might not be down to any sort of essential biological component, but rather be a form of societal trend.

“[T]here is mounting evidence of psychological contagion,” the organisation wrote. “In the UK the numbers of children referred to the Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS) rose from 50 a year in 2009 to 25,000 in 2020.”

“Significantly, this increase in referrals was accompanied by a change in the case-mix from predominantly birth-registered males with gender incongruence from an early age, to predominantly birth-registered females presenting with later onset of reported gender incongruence in early teen years,” it continued, with the agency also expressing concern as to how many children with autism were now presenting with gender-related disorders.

The CPMSA’s denunciation of plans to see primary school pupils taught all about transgenderism is a significant blow to Ireland’s government, with the country’s political leadership largely occupying themselves in recent years with pushing progressive causes regarding gender and mass migration.

Minister O’Gorman has been central to many of these pushes, calling for “transgender issues” to be taught in primary schools earlier this year.

The Green Party official has also come under fire for allegedly redirecting funds designated for various social projects to so-called “LGBTQ+” programmes instead, including to one hardline transgenderism NGO which has a significant history of financial mismanagement.

The relocation of “raided” funds by O’Gorman has been described as a “national scandal” by opposition representative Peadar Toibín, who added that O’Gorman’s actions were “shameful and unforgivable”.

None of this is likely to stop the country’s progressive crusade though, with the Irish parliament currently working on the implementation of widespread hate speech legislation which will make voicing certain political opinions regarding various protected groups — possibly including illegal migrants — a criminal offence.

Follow Peter Caddle on Twitter: @Peter_Caddle