The government’s refusal to deal with the ongoing migrant crisis is a “dangerous cocktail” that now threatens Germany, the head of one police union has warned.

Heiko Teggatz, the head of Germany’s Federal Police Union, has expressed outrage at the government’s refusal to clamp down on mass migration to the country, saying that the combination of open borders policies and mass migration poses a significant threat to the nation.

It comes as mass migration in the country once again rises to near-record highs, with over 200,000 first-time applicants claiming asylum in the European nation in 2022 alone.

This rise now only appears to be continuing, with Bild reporting that nearly 55,000 asylum applications being made within the first two months of 2023, an 85 per cent rise on this time last year.

Authorities however appear to largely be ignoring the issue however, with Antifa-linked Interior Minister Nancy Faeser saying in a recent issue that there will be no cap on migrants coming to the country, and that she will not even provide further economic support to areas of the country struggling with the influx.

“It is scandalous to hear such statements from a Federal Minister of the Interior, whose primary political task is to protect people in Germany from dangers and crimes,” Teggatz said, accusing the minister of being out of touch with the situation on the ground.

The union leader went on to say that anyone who “publicly opposes the protection of our borders and thus the fight against illegal migration” ultimately “ignores the associated dangers to public security.”

“No border protection, no upper limit, no money for the municipalities — this is a dangerous cocktail that is changing the mood in the country and offers international crime an El Dorado in Germany.”

The police union leader’s warning that government authorities are putting Germany in danger with limitless mass migration coincides with the recent release of migrant crime statistics.

Originating from government data obtained by an opposition MP within the German parliament, the statistics reveal that thousands of German citizens have suffered at the hands of foreign migrants.

In particular, a significant number of sex crimes have been perpetrated against German women by migrant men, with at least 30 dying at the hands of foreigners in the country.

“In 2022 alone, 3,503 German women were victims of immigrants who committed crimes against women’s sexual self-determination,” populist Alternative for Germany parliamentarian Stephan Brandner explained.

“30 women had to die,” he continued, before arguing that: “Effective border control would save many lives!”

