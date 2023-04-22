In his latest warmongering rant, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev declared that the United Kingdom is the “eternal enemy” of Moscow and said that Britain will be sent into the “abyss” by the waves of a nuclear blast.

Responding to the latest round of sanctions imposed by the British government following the imprisonment of dual UK-Russian citizen and opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Muza, the Kremlin’s top loudmouth, Dmitry Medvedev issued his latest sabre-rattling tirade on the Telegram messaging service.

Medvedev, who previously served as both prime minister and president of the Russian Federation before his current role as deputy chairman of the nation’s security council, fumed that Britain is a “disgustingly damp” island and described the British Monarchy as a “degenerate” institution.

“Britain was, is and will be our eternal enemy,” Mr Medvedev wrote, going on to describe recent prime ministers Boris Johnson, Theresa May and Rishi Sunak — whose name he claimed to have forgotten — as “bizarre creatures”.

Issuing his most recent threat of using nuclear weapons, the former Russian president added: “In any case, until their impudent and disgustingly damp island goes into the abyss of the sea from the wave created by the latest Russian weapons system.”

“Let it be, as the Beatles sang…” Medvedev’s rambling message concluded.

The former Russian president was likely referencing the RS-28 Sarmat — colloquially referred to as ‘Satan II’ — super-heavy intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) unveiled by Vladimir Putin in 2018. It is believed that were such a missile stationed in the Westernmost regions of Russia that it could potentially reach London in just 13 minutes.

Just last month, Medvedev threatened a nuclear attack against the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague in the Netherlands after it issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin over alleged war crimes in Ukraine following last year’s invasion, including the kidnapping of people, including children, from the country to Russia — a claim that Moscow denies.

Denials were not sufficient for Medvedev, however, who described the court as “shitty and “useless” and warned that the ICC should be wary of raising “a hand against the largest nuclear power”.

“Alas, gentlemen, everyone walks under God and rockets,” he wrote. “It is quite possible to imagine the targeted use of a hypersonic launch from the North Sea from a Russian ship at the Hague courthouse.”

Medvedev has previously raised international eyebrows over outlandish predictions, including warnings of the rise of a “Fourth Reich” that would go to war with France and that Elon Musk would become the President of the United States in the wake of a second civil war.

