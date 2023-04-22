Meghan Markle’s decision not to attend the coronation of King Charles III is said to be partly over “unconscious bias” regarding race, sources have claimed.

Meghan Markle, the wife of wayward British Prince Harry, has reportedly refused to go to her father-in-law’s coronation over an ongoing race row she is having with the UK royal family, sources have told the UK press.

It comes after confirmation that the American actress would stay in California instead of attending the event, with the justification given at the time being that she wants to celebrate her son’s birthday, which falls on the same day.

However, according to a report by The Telegraph, one of the major reasons for her snub is likely down to an ongoing argument Meghan is having with the palace over race, with the U.S. national alleging that one senior UK royal expressed concern that her children could have dark skin due to Meghan’s African heritage.

Although stopping short of accusing the unnamed UK royal of racism, she reportedly wrote to the King complaining about “unconscious bias” within the family.

Such a letter ultimately led to a back-and-forth correspondence that, while described as being “warm”, failed to resolve the issues Meghan has with the household, which in turn is said to have further deteriorated relations between her and her inlaws to a new all-time low.

While relations between Prince Harry’s family and the rest of the UK royals appear to remain on rocky ground, Friday’s reporting indicates that relations between the King and his wayward son may have finally reached a turning point.

Though attempts to win over in-law Meghan have reportedly failed, Prince Harry’s decision to attend the coronation ceremony on May 6 appears to be somewhat of an olive branch between the two warring parties.

Local media is now reporting that such a decision for Harry to attend came after a “heart-to-heart” between the Prince and the King.

Harry has also publicly maintained that he wants to repair relations between himself and his family, with his recent memoir, Spare, repeatedly praising many members of the household despite being critical in some areas.

Things are not all sunshine and roses between the two sides though, with Harry’s presence at the event to be limited to the ceremony itself, with the Prince being refused a place in the King’s Procession, the Coronation Procession and on the Royal Balcony afterwards due to the fact he is no longer participating in royal duties.

