Fans of pop star Taylor Swift have managed to raise over $100,000 for the family of a fan killed by a suspected drunk driver.

20-year-old Jacob Lewis was reportedly killed after being hit by a car on Friday while he was returning home from a Taylor Swift concert in Houston, Texas.

Lewis had been attempting to push his broken-down car off of a local freeway when he was hit in the back by a Volkswagon Beetle, with medics later pronouncing him as being dead at the scene of the incident.

Police have reportedly charged Alan Bryant Hayes, 34, with a felony charge of driving while intoxicated in relation to the incident, as well as a failure to stop and render aid.

CHARGED: Booking photo of Alan Bryant Hayes, 34, in custody and now charged with 2 felonies in this fatal crash: DWI (3rd offense) & failure to stop and render aid.

Hayes is described as attempting to flee the scene of the incident after initially working to help Lewis’ sister pull the young man out from under the wheel of one of the cars, though was later caught by police after a subsequent chase.

According to a report by gossip outlet TMZ, fans of Swift have reportedly rallied around Lewis’ family, with many reportedly contributing $13 — an apparent reference to what is described as the pop singer’s “lucky number” — to a GoFundMe set up to cover flowers as well as the cost of Lewis’ funeral.

Fans of the Pokémon trading card game (TCG) have also reportedly been active in the fundraiser, with the GoFundMe describing Lewis as being involved in the game’s competitive scene, taking part in at least one World Championship event for the game.

“Jacob Lewis spent many years playing the Pokemon TCG in the Houston area,” the GoFundMe page read. “He had completed the World Championships, the highest-level event, for many years. Because of this, he has inspired many others to strive for more.”

Overall, the fundraiser has now raised well in excess of $100,000.

