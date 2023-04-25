An American citizen was arrested at Sydney airport after border officials discovered a gold-plated handgun in her case, a serious crime in Australia where she faces a lengthy custodial sentence.

A 28-year-old woman who is a citizen of the United States but is otherwise unidentified appeared at a Sydney court on Monday after her arrest at the city’s airport and was granted bail. She had arrived in the country from Los Angeles with a 24-carat gold-plated handgun with pearl grips in her luggage.

The traveller was charged under Australia’s 1901 customs act, an Australian Border Force (ABF) statement announced, which also praised their officers and technology for detecting the handgun and consequently preventing “a dangerous weapon from reaching the community”.

BF Enforcement and Detained Goods East Commander Justin Bathurst said: “The ABF is Australia’s first and most important line of defence. ABF officers are committed to protecting our community by working with law enforcement partners to prevent items like unregistered firearms getting through at the border.”

Anti-gun laws in Australia are extremely strict and the U.S. citizen faces up to ten years imprisonment should she be found guilty of intentionally importing a firearm without permission. Alternatively, the ABF said, the woman could have her visa cancelled and be deported.

Australia’s gun laws are seen as a model by some in the United States, with erstwhile presidential candidate Hillary Clinton saying in 2016 “I think it worth considering doing it on the national level, if that could be arranged”. Australia had a mandatory gun buyback programme, with those not handing in their firearms in the one-year grace period thereafter being subject to legal penalties.