A 45-year-old man, who has been described as a “very experienced runner”, died suddenly on his way home after completing the London Marathon on Sunday.

Steve Shanks, a veteran of “many marathons”, tragically passed away while returning to his home in Nottinghamshire after completing the 26.2 mile race. So far, no cause of death has been determined.

The social media account for the London Marathon broke the news of the “experienced runner’s” death, writing: “Everyone at London Marathon Events was deeply saddened to hear about the sudden death of Steve Shanks as he travelled home on Sunday 23 April after taking part in the London Marathon.”

“All involved in the organisation of the London Marathon would like to express sincere condolences to Steve’s wife Jess, his family and friends.”

In a statement per the Daily Star, Mr Shanks’ wife Jess lamented the loss of her “wonderful husband”, saying that his death was “sudden [and] out of the blue.”

He was returning home having spent the day participating in the London Marathon. As you can imagine I’m absolutely in shock [and] devastated. I will let you know about the funeral arrangements when they are finalised.”

Everyone at London Marathon Events was deeply saddened to hear about the sudden death of Steve Shanks as he travelled home on Sunday 23 April after taking part in the London Marathon. A fundraising page has been set up in Steve’s memory here: https://t.co/8HJePAUSkf pic.twitter.com/Dh0CyxMY32 — TCS London Marathon (@LondonMarathon) April 26, 2023

A fundraising page was put up following the death of the runner, with the proceeds to be donated to the Multiple Sclerosis Society in honour of Shanks, as the cause was said to be “close to his heart” given that he had a several “close friends” with the debilitating disease.

The fundraising page said: “Steve was a keen runner never happier than running anything, from his local Parkrun, to the Bob Graham Round. But he was more than just a runner he was a musician, a knitter, and a renowned quizzer possessed of extensive knowledge of terrible pop music.

“He was a loving husband and soulmate of his wife Jess, treasured son and son in law, and a much loved friend. He will be greatly missed and always in our hearts and memories.”

