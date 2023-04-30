Despite thousands of boats bringing illegal migrants onto the shores of Britain, the government only managed to charge 82 suspected people smugglers last year.

According to a freedom of information request, a total of 121 people were arrested last year in connection with the people smuggling trade which saw a record 45,755 illegal migrants cross the English Channel from the beaches of France.

Out of these 121, just 82 were actually charged with a crime The Sun newspaper reported.

This is despite the government introducing harsher sentencing last year for those people smugglers who pilot small boats across the Channel, with the Nationality and Borders Act making such an offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

Commenting on the failure of the government to make a more meaningful dent in the operation of people smuggler gangs, Dover MP Natalie Elphicke said: “Small boats don’t just steer themselves. More needs to be done.”

The revelation comes as the House of Commons backed the third reading of the Illegal Immigration Bill, which, among other measures, would permit the government to immediately remove illegal migrants to a third country, such as Rwanda, to have their asylum claims processed offshore rather than allowing them to stay in Britain during the interim.

In addition, the government is planning on introducing medical age checks for those migrants who claim to be children, a common tactic deployed in order to increase the odds of being allowed to remain in the country.

Channel Migrants to be Declared a Crisis… So Government Can Use Emergency Powers to Force Migrant Camps on Communities https://t.co/DJkLKinpuR — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 19, 2023

Ahead of the parliamentary debate, Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick admitted that illegal migrants “tend to have completely different lifestyles and values to those in the UK” and therefore undermine the “cultural cohesiveness” of the country.

“Put simply, excessive, uncontrolled migration threatens to cannibalise that compassion that marks out the British people,” Jenrick added.

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Suella Braverman claimed that illegal migration fuels criminality within the UK, in particular in terms of “drug dealing, exploitation, prostitution”.

“There are real challenges which go beyond the migration issue of people coming here illegally. We need to ensure that we bring an end to the boat crossings,” she added.

So far this year, over 5,000 illegals have made the journey across the English Channel from France. While this is slightly down from the record numbers seen last year, it is unclear if this was a result of government action or merely a function of the weather.

"We are seeing heightened levels of criminality when related to the people who’ve come on boats, related to drug dealing, exploitation, prostitution" — strident rhetoric, but will the government actually do anything? https://t.co/Qo8i8bQZA4 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 27, 2023

