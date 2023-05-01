Nigel Farage has slammed the UK’s “globalist” post-Brexit era government as being a “disaster” for businesses.

The UK government’s regime of high taxation, large-scale regulation and globalist-leaning policies have been a “disaster” for companies in post-Brexit Britain, Nigel Farage has said.

Such a denunciation comes at a time when the UK government is defending its business credentials after the country’s competition regulator barred Microsoft from completing its purchase of games publisher Activision Blizzard.

Speaking in the wake of the decision, Microsoft President Brad Smith denounced the UK government and its Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), saying that the decision proved that Britain was not a good place for companies to do business.

“There’s a clear message here: the European Union is a more attractive place to start a business if you want some day to sell it,” The Guardian reports Smith as saying.

“For all of us who had some hope that post-Brexit, the UK would construct a structure that would be more flexible, be better for investment, be better for technology, we’re now finding that the opposite appears to be true,” he added.

Nigel Farage has seemingly backed this view of events, describing the company president’s takedown as “devastating”.

“This is a devastating comment from Microsoft,” he remarked. “Our high tax, excess regulation, globalist government are a disaster for businesses.”

Microsoft will reportedly now have an opportunity to appeal the decision to the UK’s competition appeal tribunal.

