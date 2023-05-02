Driver who hit his car into a pole in the Netherlands on Sunday was apparently drunk enough to think having an obviously fake ID to officers would somehow help.

Police in Groningen, the Netherlands arrested a drunk driver after a crash and discovered his unusual fake Ukrainian driving licence, bearing the name and likeness of former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

While the date of birth — Boris Johnson’s actual date of birth, in this case — and date of issuing might have passed muster, the expiration date of the year 3,000 might have foxed officers, had the picture looked nothing like the drover involved, reports the Daily Telegraph.

According to the Daily Star the licence is a novelty item that can be purchased online. Groningen police, who pulled over the driver, said unfortunately for the man — who failed a breathalyser test after hitting a pole near a bridge on Sunday night — they did not fall for the fake document.