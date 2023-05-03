Great Reset: Companies Try Train Children to Eat Bugs in Switzerland

Companies in Switzerland are trying to train children to eat insects to build up a future customer base for the Great Reset-style protein.

Rather than peddling delightful Swiss chocolate, some companies in Switzerland are actively attempting to try to convince children to munch down on some bugs instead.

In a broadly sympathetic piece from the Wall Street Journal — a supposedly right-leaning American newspaper — bug food businessmen were followed around as they pushed their insect wares on mostly grossed-out kids.

Timothée Olivier of Swiss Insects, an association of Swiss bug food producers, said that he has been touring schools throughout the country in order to do tastings of their products.

“They are young, more open to novelty,” Olivier told the paper. “At some point, if not tomorrow then later, they will include insects in their diet.”

Not all kids seemed to be convinced, however, with one student saying: “I already eat enough insects when I go to Colombia, so I don’t have to eat them here.”

In 2017, Switzerland became the first country in Europe to permit the sale of insects as food for people and the EU followed in 2021, greenlighting the sale of crickets, certain types of mealworms and migratory locusts for human consumption.

Great Reset: Dutch Children Fed Mealworms at School as Meat Alternative https://t.co/QSC7tPkFzA — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) October 18, 2022

One of the major bug protein firms in Switzerland, Essento, has so far been able to get its products on the shelves of the two largest supermarket chains in the country. The company focusses on worm products, with their eggs being placed in boxes full of grain and some water, and within weeks they are harvested and brought to the consumer.

Noelle Gmür, the head of marketting for the Zurich-based insect snack company Essento, said: “Why do you need a cow or a pig in between when you can just eat the insect itself?”

“It’s kind of like when you forget to bring out your vegetable trash,” she continued. “After two weeks or so, your trash is sometimes moving around.”

However, the move to push bug protein on the people — an agenda favoured by the World Economic Forum and other globalist institutions, has seen increased pushback as of late.

Recently, for example, the populist government of Giorgia Meloni has made moves to ban the use of insect protein in flour produced for pizza and pasta to protect the traditional cuisine of the nation and is set to mandate that bug-based flour be segregated in supermarkets.

French senator and farmer, Laurent Duplomb blasted the elites for pushing insects on the plebs while not indulging themselves, telling the WSJ: “This European Commission—which gives in to anti-meat lobbies and which undermines our agriculture and our gastronomic culture—I don’t want it anymore! I invite those who wish to eat crickets to come and eat them directly in my meadows: They will be natural, whole, unground and unprocessed!”

Follow Kurt Zindulka on Twitter here @KurtZindulka