Arch-Brexiteer Nigel Farage has called on the UK government to give Meghan Markle’s vacant coronation seat to the Prime Minister of Taiwan.

With Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, refusing to attend the coronation of King Charles III, her seat at the historic event should be given to the Prime Minister of Taiwan, senior Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage has said.

Despite having married into the royal family, Meghan has not shown much respect or interest in the institution, having recently opted to refuse to go to Saturday’s ceremony — during which her father-in-law will officially be crowned King of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms — partly due to her dislike of so-called “unconscious bias” within the UK royal family.

By contrast, China’s communist government has reportedly accepted an invitation from the British government to attend the event, and is due to send Vice-President Han Zheng — a hardliner responsible for brutal crackdowns in Hong Kong — to the event as its representative, something that has been deemed an “insult” by a number of UK politicians.

Possibly in response to this decision by the CCP, Farage is now recommending that the vacant seat left by Meghan be handed to Tsai Ing-wen, the Prime Minister of the de facto independent state of Taiwan.

Meghan isn't coming to the Coronation. so let the Taiwanese PM have her seat.

“Meghan isn’t coming to the Coronation. so let the Taiwanese PM have her seat,” Farage wrote online, arguing for Tsai’s presence.

With China regularly denying the legitimacy of the Taiwanese government, the move — if adopted by the UK government — would likely greatly anger the country’s communist regime.

It would likely also be met with much praise from a number of key UK allies, with the United States in particular building closer ties with the island nation, which some fear faces the imminent possibility of invasion by Chinese forces.

