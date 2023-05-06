Prince Andrew Booed on Way to Coronation of King Charles

Prince Andrew was reportedly greeted by boos from the crowds in London as he was driven down the Mall in front of Buckingham Palace on the way to the Coronation of his brother, King Charles III.

The Duke of York was not as warmly greeted by the thousands of Royalists gathered in central London, with the controversial Prince appearing to have been booed by the crowds surrounding the Mall as he was driven to Westminster Abbey for the Coronation and crowning of King Charles, The Telegraph reported.

Prince Andrew, like his nephew Prince Harry, is no longer a working member of the Royal Family, following years of controversies surrounding his connections to infamous sex trafficker Jefferey Epstein. The prince failed to express any regret over befriending the deceased paedophile in a disastrous 2019 Newsnight interview — which is set to be adapted into a Netflix drama starring Gillian Anderson.

The Duke was removed from his position as a working royal by his late mother Queen Elizabeth II before her death following the financial settlement that was reached between Andrew and alleged Jeffery Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, who had claimed that the prince raped her on three occasions in 2001 when she was just 17 years old.

The disgraced Prince Andrew appears to be booed as he travels down The Mall to Westminster Abbey for King Charles III's #Coronation. pic.twitter.com/UOvp56CfTE — TalkTV (@TalkTV) May 6, 2023

Despite the Duke reportedly agreeing to pay Giuffre some £12 million to Giuffre, he made no admission of guilt. Publicly, Prince Andrew has consistently denied the charges and has suggested that Giuffre suffered from “false memories“. London’s Metropolitan Police also dropped their investigation into the Prince in 2021.

His removal as a working Royal also meant that Prince Andrew was — like Prince Harry — absent from the group of Royals that joined King Charles on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to view the Armed Forces fly-past and wave to the crowds gathered in front of the Palace.

