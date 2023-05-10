WATCH: MP Tells Voter to ‘F*ck Off’ Over Question on Immigration

Video has emerged of an Irish MP telling a voter to “f*ck off” after they asked him a question on immigration.

Aengus Ó Snodaigh TD, a serving member of the Irish parliament, has been filmed telling a voter to “fuck off” after they quizzed him on the issue of immigration.

Ó Snodaigh is a member of the left-wing Sinn Féin, a party that — while supporting a variety of far-left causes such as transgenderism and mass migration — receives a sizable amount of its support from right-leaning voters for historic reasons.

One of these reasons is the party’s links to the provisional IRA, a terrorist group active from the late 60s to the turn of the 21st century which aimed to undermine British control of Northern Ireland. The contested six-county region remains part of the United Kingdom to this day, while the southern part of the island is an independent nation-state.

Warning: The below footage contains strong language.

Just a hunch but Sinn Féin may not be getting as many working class area seats as anticipated come the next election. pic.twitter.com/75TCMIm7Gw — Teach Gruama (@Bleakhouse12) May 6, 2023

According to a report by Gript Media, the voter can be heard in the footage interrogating Ó Snodaigh on how the party treats the legacy of Bobby Sands — an IRA martyr who died on hunger strike in a British prison — before asking him about how he could push for more immigration at a time of record homelessness.

“You get to shake hands all over the world because of what Bobby Sands done for this county,” the voter said. “And what are you doing now, you’re selling it out. Why don’t you worry about the Irish homeless first?”

This provoked a harsh response from the Sinn Féin parliamentarian, who swore at the voter, telling him to go away.

“Why don’t you worry about them and fuck off,” Ó Snodaigh replied.

The member of the public recording responded by swearing that, while he had previously always voted for Sinn Féin, he would never do so again, and that there were many others like him who felt the same way.

“Why is there 11,000 Irish homeless on the streets right now?” he asked. “Why are you doing nothing about it? Why are you all encouraging people to come from Ukraine, Pakistan, Somalia, everywhere? You are housing them before the Irish people.”

“Shame on the lot of ye,” he went on to say.

Arrival of Over 33,000 Migrants Leaves Ireland ‘Struggling’ to Find Doctors https://t.co/ROnsZB5eYw — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 30, 2022

Follow Peter Caddle on Twitter: @Peter_Caddle