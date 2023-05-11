A goods vehicle reportedly carrying gas bottles exploded in Milan, Italy on Thursday morning, the blast causing a “domino” effect of other vehicles bursting into flame.

Local Milanese newspaper Libero reported a “hell” like scene after a vehicle said to be carrying oxygen cylinders exploded, cading a “domino” cascade of explosions as the intensity of the blast caused other vehicles to combust.

Involved in the fire were several cars, motorcycles, and ordinary bicycles, as well as an apartment building which had a number of floors ablaze.

Two nearby schools were evacuated, reports Il Giornale, and while four are injured — one seriously — there are no known fatalities yet.

While the exact cause of the blaze is not known, the paper claims their journalist spoke to the driver of the truck, who was injured in the blast, and that he said someone had thrown something into the back of the vehicle before it exploded.

Police are reviewing security footage from nearby buildings.

Fuerte explosión en el centro de Milán 🇹. Se desconocen las causas. pic.twitter.com/2zrqmr1mKJ — Ricardo Gutiérrez Zapata (@RicardoGutizap) May 11, 2023