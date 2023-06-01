European Commission Orders Staff Not to Use A.I. for ‘Critical’ Work

The European Commission has ordered its staff to cease using artificial intelligence for work that is of “critical” importance.

New guidelines drawn up by the European Commission on the use of artificial intelligence intructs workers in the organisation to avoid using the technology for essential work, a report on Wednesday has claimed.

Since the explosion of interest in AI over the last number of months, the EU has moved to restrict emerging software, with there being significant support in the bloc for the passing of legislation greatly limiting the use of the novel tech.

According to a report by POLITICO, such limitations are already being rolled out in-house, with the EC presenting its workers with a four-page policy document “to help staff members assess the risks and limitations of online available generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and set conditions for their safe use in working activities of the Commission”.

Within the document, workers are reportedly ordered not to disclose information not already in the public domain into A.I. software, never copy and paste A.I. generated content into official EU documents, and to avoid using the software entirely if working on “critical and time-sensitive processes.”

The document ultimately appears to indicate that the European Union is keen on pursuing its policy of heavily regulating artificial intelligence, a prospect that has angered A.I. industry leaders.

Sam Altman, the head of ChatGPT-creator OpenAI has even previously threatened to pull the A.I. software out of Europe if coming regulations are too stringent, though has since backpedaled heavily on the threat.

WEF Chairman Klaus Schwab Says Global Governments Must Harness A.I. to Become ‘Masters of the World’https://t.co/Dsyd774Lki — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 16, 2023

Follow Peter Caddle on Twitter: @Peter_Caddle