Ukraine Accuses Russia of Shelling Citizens Being Evacuated From Flood Area

Kherson OVA via Storyful, Suspilne News via Storyful
Oliver JJ Lane

Ukraine says Russia is shelling flooded civilian areas around Kherson even as efforts to evacuate thousands from rising waters unleashed by the bombing of a major hydroelectric dam threatens lives.

A spokesman for the Ukrainian government said they were being careful not to shell civilians in flooded areas south of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power dam on the Dnipro River towards Kherson, and that claims their forces were impeding evacuations are Russian falsehoods. Army southern command press officer Natalia Humeniuk said, per Kyiv, that “…[Russia’s] shelling continues.

“The enemy continues to shell the right bank, continues to terrorize civilians even in the face of humanitarian evacuation… [Russia] did not stop shelling the right bank and directly during the evacuation, and the work of police and rescue teams with the local population, they fired on those areas of Kherson that were flooded.”

Rescue workers attempt to tow boats carrying residents being evacuated from a flooded neighborhood in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The wall of a major dam in a part of southern Ukraine has collapsed, triggering floods, endangering Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and threatening drinking water supplies. (AP Photo/Libkos)

In the language of the Ukrainian war, shelling has expanded beyond meaning just traditional artillery fire, but also mortars and indirect rocket systems. In the case of the claimed overnight shelling of civilians escaping floodwaters, Humeniuk specifically cited mortars as well as “guided aerial bombs”.

Ukraine says the evacuation of the Kherson region continues, and the water level will continue to rise, perhaps by as much as another meter, a major issue in regions where many buildings are already underwater. Russia on the other hand claims the flood has already peaked and is now receeding, with one village seeing water levels reached 12 meters in one settlement.

Water purification tablets have been distributed to citizens, the government says, as regular sources become contaminated.

Writing on social media, Ukrainian President Voloymyr Zelensky again lashed out at what he called “Russian terrorists”, saying: ” The destruction of one of the largest water reservoirs in Ukraine is absolutely deliberate… This once again demonstrates the cynicism with which Russia treats the people whose land it has captured and what Russia really brings to Europe and the world.”

In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian-controlled administration of Kherson Region on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, the central square of Nova Kakhovka is flooded after the Kakhovka dam was blown up, in the Russian-controlled part of the Kherson Region, Ukraine. (Russian-controlled administration of Kherson Region via AP)

Ukrainian security forces transport local residents in a boat during an evacuation from a flooded area in Kherson on June 7, 2023, following the destruction of Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam. More than 2,700 people have been evacuated on both sides of the Dnipro River from flooding caused by the destruction of the Russian-occupied Kakhovka dam in Ukraine, officials said June 7, 2023. (Photo by ALEKSEY FILIPPOV / AFP) (Photo by ALEKSEY FILIPPOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Talking up accusations of war crimes, Zelensky said: “The whole world knows about this Russian war crime, the crime of ecocide… Russian terrorists have detonated an environmental bomb of mass destruction.”

While it is not yet clear how the Kakhovka dam was destroyed on Tuesday morning, it is clear that its breach will likely cause enormous damage to the settlements downstream, and likely to Ukraine’s long-term economic and agricultural recovery as well. Both sides have accused one another of destroying it, both claiming the other’s war aims are served by the bombing, but many of Ukraine’s Western allies have joined together to condemn Russia for the act.

Shrugging off responsibility, Russia has said they want an international investigation into the dam breach and said the Western reaction of blaming Moscow was “100% predictable”. They also accused the Ukrainians of bombing evacuating civilians, saying a drone dropped an “improvised explosive device” and that civilians “just barely missed being killed or wounded”.

So far, no official claims of deaths from the flood have been made, particularly of civilians, although the Daily Telegraph cited Ukrainian sources claiming some Russian soldiers were “flooded” and some were “killed or wounded”.

TOPSHOT – A local resident swims by a house in a flooded area in Kherson on June 7, 2023, following the destruction of Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam. More than 2,700 people have been evacuated on both sides of the Dnipro River from flooding caused by the destruction of the Russian-occupied Kakhovka dam in Ukraine, officials said June 7, 2023. (Photo by Olexander Kornyakov / AFP) (Photo by OLEXANDER KORNYAKOV/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – Ukrainian security forces ride in a boat during an evacuation from a flooded area in Kherson on June 7, 2023, following damages sustained at Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam. Ukraine was evacuating thousands of people on June 7 after an attack on a major Russian-held dam unleashed a torrent of water, inundating two dozen villages and sparking fears of a humanitarian disaster. (Photo by ALEKSEY FILIPPOV / AFP) (Photo by ALEKSEY FILIPPOV/AFP via Getty Images)

KHERSON, UKRAINE – JUNE 07: A view of flooded street as Ukrainian citizens are being evacuated by officers after the explosion at the Kakhovka hydropower plant that flooded houses and streets in Kherson, Ukraine on June 07, 2023. (Photo by Muhammed Enes Yildirim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Streets are flooded in Kherson, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 7, 2023 after the walls of the Kakhovka dam collapsed. Residents of southern Ukraine, some who spent the night on rooftops, braced for a second day of swelling floodwaters on Wednesday as authorities warned that a Dnieper River dam breach would continue to unleash pent-up waters from a giant reservoir. (AP Photo/Libkos)

