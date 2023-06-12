Reclaim Party leader and anti-woke crusader Laurence Fox announced Monday that he has thrown his hat in the ring for the parliamentary by-election in Uxbridge after the seat was vacated following former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation last week.

Laurence Fox, who starred in the Breitbart original film My Son Hunter, has declared his intention to stand for Parliament and will run to become the next MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip following Boris Johnson’s resignation amid continued controversy surrounding alleged violations of his own lockdown regime during his tenure as prime minister.

The actor-turned-Reclaim Party leader has also come to a mutual cooperation pact with Richard Tice’s populist Reform UK party in the upcoming by-elections and will support Reform’s Dave Holland in the race in Mid Bedfordshire.

In a statement provided to Breitbart London, Laurence Fox said: “The Reclaim Party and Reform UK offer the only genuine conservative alternative to the electorate, seeking for a smaller state, lower taxes, control of our borders and a full debate over net zero and the contentious ideologies being forced onto our children in schools.”

"London was fun but it's a very different demographic to the rest of the country. The silent majority still needs people to stand up and speak common sense to nonsense," said Calvin Robinson

The leader of Reform UK, Richard Tice added: “This cooperation enables us to have extra focus on specific by-elections. We have been campaigning for some time in Mid Bedfordshire.

“Many people feel totally let down by the two main parties that are both variants of socialism: high tax, nanny state, low growth and open borders. We stand for low tax, high growth and net zero immigration.”

Fox, who previously campaigned to replace far-left Sadiq Khan as Mayor of London, will aim to become the Reclaim Party’s second member of parliament, with strident lockdown critic Andrew Bridgen MP joining the party in May after being kicked out of the Conservative Party over criticisms of coronavirus vaccines and lockdowns.

"There is a huge chasm now between our Parliament… and the people", said MP Andrew Bridgen as he joined the Reclaim Party