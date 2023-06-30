An illegal migrant has been charged with raping a woman just over a month after arriving on British shores in a small boat from the camps on the beaches of France.

According to a report from The Sun, Britain’s top-circulated daily newspaper, a 33-year-old man from an undisclosed foreign country has been charged with raping a woman only 40 days after entering the UK illegally by boat.

The paper reported that the supposed asylum seeker is claimed to have dragged his alleged victim into the bushes of a park in the town of Skegness in Lincolnshire whereupon it is claimed that he raped her.

The unnamed migrant, who appeared before Lincoln magistrates’ court earlier this month, has been denied bail and is waiting for his first appearance at the crown court.

The newspaper claimed that government officials and prosecutors are seeking to determine if he had prior convictions before breaking into Britain.

Responding to the case, Skegness MP Matt Warman said the allegations against the asylum seeker are “hugely shocking” and “understandably raised a number of significant concerns”.

However, the Tory MP cautioned: “I would ask that people resist the understandable desire to speculate on this case.”

For its part, the Home Office — the branch of the British government tasked with controlling immigration — said: “We do not comment on ongoing legal proceedings.”

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attempted to claim that illegal boat migration across the English Channel had reduced over last year and was lower than in Europe as a “result of actions” taken by his government.

However, observers, including Brexit’s Nigel Farage noted that Sunak’s speech came conveniently ahead of an expected break in rough weather conditions that had prevented crossings of the choppy waters.

Sure as day follows night, the migrant boats once again began to flood over from France as the weather cleared, taking the total to over 10,000 since the beginning of the year.

