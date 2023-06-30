An Islamist cleric who called for the beheading of non-Muslims and praised the September 11th terrorists was hosted by a Labour Party councillor in Northampton.

According to an investigation from GB News, Bangladeshi Islamist hate preacher Enayutullah Abbasi was given a tour of Northampton Guildhall by Labour Party councillor Enam Haque of the West Northamptonshire council.

According to the broadcaster, Abbasi has previously expressed support for Osama Bin Laden and called the September 11th terrorists “brave lions”. The cleric has also called for the death of non-Muslims as well as those belonging to the Indian Ahamdi sect of Islam.

“If anybody dares to criticise our Prophet (Mohammed) that person should be declared as a disbeliever and hence his/her head should be chopped off,” the hate preacher allegedly declared.

Abbasi had reportedly planned on an extensive speaking tour throughout the UK, however, however, the venues all cancelled their events following the GB News investigation and the cleric has since returned to Bangladesh.

Yet, prior to his departure from the country, he was hosted by Labour Party councillor Enam Haque on June 16, during which they were filmed touring around Northampton. Haque, an elected Labour official since 2021, even went on to describe Abbasi as a “highly respected and prominent Islamic scholar”.

Responding to the investigation, Councillor Haque said: “I was completely unaware of Enayutullah Abbasi’s abhorrent views and I condemn them in the strongest possible terms. As local councillors, we are often asked to meet with international visitors as representatives of Northampton.

“I received a late call from Enayutullah Abbasi’s representative requesting to see the civic side of our town, which I accepted in good faith. Had I known of his views, I would never have agreed.”

“I apologise profusely for my actions and any offence caused.”

A spokesman for the West Northamptonshire Council denied that the council had any involvement with the event, adding: “It is an important part of our democratic engagement that meetings are open to the public, and we don’t deny access to these areas unless we believe there is a security risk.”

Upon returning to Banladesh, Abbasi claimed that GB News presenter and Brexit champ Nigel Farage used political pressure to force his removal from Britain.

“[Farage] is the one who opposed me and he used the entire Jewish lobby to conspire against me,” the Islamist said.

Responding to the outlandish claim, Mr Farage said: “I’ve been accused of many things before but working with the so-called ‘Jewish lobby’ has not in the past been one of them…

“But my thought is how did the Home Office give this man a visa?”

