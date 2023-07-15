A notorious transgender activist, who has previously been jailed for kidnapping and attempted murder, has reportedly been arrested for incitement to violence at a London Trans Pride parade last week.

Far-left transgender activist Sarah Jane Baker has reportedly been arrested after being filmed at a London Trans Pride parade appearing to call for violence against feminists who oppose women being lumped into together with biological males.

In a video posted on social media, the 53-year-old, holding an Antifa flag, appeared to say: “I was gonna come here and be really fluffy and be really nice and say yeah be really lovely and queer and gay… Nah, if you see a TERF, punch them in the fucking face.”

The term TERF, an acronym for ‘Trans-Exlusionary Radical Feminist’, has become a buzzword used by the far-left to describe figures such as J.K. Rowling, who criticise the impacts of the transgender movement on children and the degradation of women’s rights and female-only-spaces.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the apparent call to violence was initially dismissed by London’s Metropolitan Police as “hypothetical” and that pursuing criminal action would not be in the public interest.

However, Baker was reportedly arrested on Wednesday, with a police spokesman saying: “A 53-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of incitement to violence. She has been taken into custody.

“The arrest on 12 July is in connection with an incident during the Trans Pride event in Westminster on 8 July. A video was widely shared on social media.”

When asked if London Mayor Sadiq Khan supported the comments made at the Trans Pride rally, a spokesman said: “The mayor is a proud LGBTQI+ ally and has been clear in his support for the trans community. He is also clear that violence is never acceptable.”

Ahead of the march, Khan had personally endorsed the event, saying: “It’s never been more important to support trans people, who are being stigmatised and placed at the heart of a toxic culture war.”

The organisers of London Trans Pride appeared to sympathise with Baker, saying: “Sarah and many others in our community hold a lot of rage and anger and they have the right to express that anger through their words.

“We do not condone violence, we do not back a call to arms for violence of any kind. We do condone righteous anger and the right to the free speech that was expressed yesterday. We have and will continue to march in peace.”

Baker, born as Alan, was provided with cross-sex hormone drugs while in prison as well as a £10,000 taxpayer-funded sex change surgery. The transgender activist was released from prison in 2019 after serving 30 years behind bars for kidnapping and torturing her stepmother’s brother as well as attempting to murder another prisoner.