The German art historian who has led the world-famous British Museum since 2016 has stood down over a growing scandal over nearly 2,000 stolen artefacts, now belatedly discovered after an employee allegedly spent years removing them.

British Museum director Hartwig Fischer announced his resignation Friday after admitting he failed to investigate revelations into stolen artefacts sooner and even tried to place some blame for the taken items onto the whistleblower who revealed the thefts.

The resignation comes after the revelation that a thief had been taking objects from the British Museum for years and that between 1,500 and 2,000 artefacts are missing. The objects concerned were not on public display and were from the vast and not always perfectly catalogued archives. The thief is alleged to have used knowledge of this poorly managed system to take pieces that may not have been missed.

It is claimed some were sold, and some were even feared to have been melted down for the gold. A longstanding employee of the museum has been fired, who British newspapers identified as curator of Greek collections, Greek sculpture and the Hellenistic period Peter Higgs, who has worked at the museum for decades. Mr Higgs denies all wrongdoing.

A Times report claims items among those taken were silver necklaces, ancient coins, ceramic fragments, beads, and pendants, and in some cases, items were sold for just hundreds of pounds, when their true value was many times more. The scandal has been called one of the worst in the Museum’s history.

Accusations have grown that the British Museum and director Fischer were actually made aware of the alleged thefts years ago but failed to act. The information first came from Dr Ittai Gradel, a Danish art collector, who bought several items from a favourite eBay seller over the years. However, he eventually realised some of the things he had bought had previously appeared in British Museum catalogues.

In an earlier statement on the thefts, British Museum director Fischer appeared to lay some of the blame on the thefts on whistleblower Gradel, accusations for which he apologised on Friday.

Fischer wrote: