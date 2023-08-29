If the thought of boarding a flight and sitting near an unhappy, crying baby fills you with dread, then European carrier Corendon Airlines might have something just for you.

The Turkish-Dutch airline is testing an “Only Adult” zone on flights between Amsterdam and Curaçao starting in November, according to a press release.

This area will be located at the front of the Airbus A350-900 aircraft and consists of nine XL seats with additional legroom and 93 standard seats.

There will be walls and curtains separating the “Only Adult” zone from the rest of the plane, making it ideal for travelers without children and business travelers who “want to work in a quiet environment,” the press release sets out.

The airline argues these zones will also positively impact parents, who can “worry less about possible reactions from fellow passengers when their child is a bit busier or crying.”

Seats for a one-way ticket in the adult only zone will cost an additional 45 euros, or just under $49, while the extra-large seats will cost an extra 100 euros, or about $108. The airline said travelers 16 years and older will be able to purchase the seats.

This is not the first attempt by an airline to cater for people who seek to fly in a quiet zone.

AirAsia X has a Quiet Zone on its A330 long-haul flights which is reserved for passengers aged 12 and above.

Scoot, a low-cost Singapore-based carrier, features ScootinSilence cabins on its 787 flights. These are also only accessible to travellers over 12.