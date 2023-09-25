Witold Dzielski, the Ambassador of Poland to Canada, proclaimed that Poland is the best ally Ukraine has, and “will never agree on whitewashing such villains” in reaction to Canadian and Ukraine leadership praising a former Waffen SS soldier last week.

“[Canada and Ukraine] leadership at @OurCommons cheered a member of Waffen-SS Galizien, notorious #UA military formation of #WW2 responsible for murdering thousands of Poles & Jews,” Dzielski wrote in an X post on Sunday.

“[Poland is the] best ally [Ukraine] has, will never agree on whitewashing such villains! As [Poland] Amb. to [Canada], I expect an apology,” he added.

In another post, Dzielski wrote, “With reference to media comments regarding the visit of the President of the AU to the CA Parliament, I would like to inform you that the Embassy of the Republic of Poland always responds to sensitive matters based on a detailed analysis.”

“We act decisively, not necessarily medially,” the ambassador added.

As Breitbart News reported, the speaker of Canada’s Parliament, Anthony Rota, introduced 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka during a special session at Parliament Hill on Friday attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Rota described Hunka as a “Ukrainian hero, Canadian hero” and someone who had “fought [for] Ukrainian independence against the Russians” in the Second World War.

The chamber — including Zelensky and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — then came to its feet and gave sustained applause and cheers. Speaker Rota later issued an apology, claiming he did not know the man he introduced as a hero was actually a former Nazi.

