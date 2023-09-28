At least two people have died of gunshot wounds following an attack in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, after a gunman in “combat clothing” roamed between buildings launching what may have been targeted shootings, and setting fires.

A suspect was arrested in a university building in central Rotterdam Thursday afternoon after several shootings that left at least two dead. Two people were shot in the city’s Delfshaven district at a house, where the gunman is said to have attacked and killed a 39-year-old woman and gravely injured her 14-year-old daughter.

After starting a fire at the property, the gunman is believed to have proceeded to have killed a 46-year-old man, at a nearby hospital where he was a member of staff. The gunman also attempted to start a fire at the teaching hospital, and it is reported these may have been started by “Molotov cocktail”.

The 32-year-old suspect was later arrested at the Erasmus University building. Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reports the man, who has not been named, has previous convictions for animal abuse.

The motivation for the attack is not yet known but police are examining the suspect’s relationship with the victims, and given he is reportedly a mature student at the university where the attack took place, whether there may have been an academic issue underlining the slayings. Police say the suspect was wearing “combat clothing”.

This story is developing and more follows.