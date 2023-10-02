A manhunt is underway in France after two migrant males, described as being an Algerian and a Palestinian, used a hacksaw to cut the bars on their cell window to escape the facility.

Two migrants, described as being 17-year-old males of Algerian and Palestinian origin escaped from their individual cells at the Quiévrechain juvenile facility in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to a report in France Bleu, they used a hacksaw blade to cut through the bars on their windows before using sheets to climb down to ground level. The publication notes the escape was “well-prepared, well-organized” but nevertheless the facility has been previously reported to suffer from security issues, including the outer fence being “regularly cut”.

A manhunt has been launched to recover the pair who, as Le Figaro notes, as thought to be dangerous. As the paper states, one of them was jalied for “murder”, and the other over “rape at gunpoint”. L’Observateur reports speculation the pair received outside help to make good their escape.

Complicating matters for the police in recovering the dangerous pair is the fact the Quiévrechain juvenile facility is located directly on the France-Belgium border, suggesting an international manhunt to retrieve the pair may be be inevitable.