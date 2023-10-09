Large groups of pro-Palestine protesters descended upon the Israeli embassy in London on Monday evening following a series of murderous terrorist attacks on Israel by Hamas over the weekend.

With the blood barely dry from those fallen to the hands of Islamist Hamas terrorists — already over 800 according to the latest estimates — hundreds of Palestinian partisans gathered in Kensington near the Israeli embassy to seemingly celebrate the violence waged against Jews and others in Israel.

Those gathered were heard chanting “Allah hu Akbar”, “Israel is a terrorist state”, and the genocidal creed: “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” a call to arms symbolising the conquering of the entire state of Israel — and its people — from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, one protester, Mosibur Rahman Ullah, 53, attempted to justify the brutality committed by Hamas, saying: “Sometimes you have to fight, freedom isn’t won just by words… The diplomatic means at the hands of Palestinians just hasn’t worked, so these are the steps they have had to take.”

One of the organisers of the protest, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign said in a statement: “The offensive launched from Gaza can only be understood in the context of Israel’s ongoing, decades long, military occupation and colonisation of Palestinian land and imposition of a system of oppression that meets the legal definition of apartheid.

“This is the context in which we need to understand the cycle of violence. If violence is to end, both that of the oppressor and the oppressed, then we must all take action to end the root cause – Israeli apartheid and oppression of Palestinians.”

I came to pay my respects to the Israeli Embassy. I was unable to get very far. Terrifying. pic.twitter.com/frYogDLOty — Bella Wallersteiner 🇺 (@BellaWallerstei) October 9, 2023

Others saw the protest as a sign of the failures of multiculturalism recently spoken of by Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

Ralph Schoellhammer, assistant professor in economics and political science at Webster University, Vienna, said: “Don’t say you weren’t warned. Everyone who told you that this was coming was denounced as a nazi, racist, or conspiracist. Now you have actual people among you who celebrate the killing of Jews. Well done, Western liberals.”

Political commentator Darren Grimes said: “On the streets of Britain, the weekend’s most virulent barbarism is celebrated and welcomed. This shames our great nation.”

Brexit leader Nigel Farage said: “This is very frightening. Support for the barbarous actions in Israel on the streets of London tonight.”

A large stretch of the Kensington High Street was shut down for the Palestine celebration rally outside the Israeli embassy in London. Police guarded the embassy and put blockades around it. pic.twitter.com/dtvZ5vuSAB — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 9, 2023

Nearby, police were forced to separate pro-Palestinian protesters from those coming out in support of Israel, and the Metropolitan Police said that they are “aware of instances of suspected criminal damage in Kensington High Street.”

“Offices are on scene, intervening and gathering evidence. We are actively seeking to locate and arrest those suspected of being involved in any criminal activity.”

Earlier in the day, junior government minister Lee Rowley MP warned residents from celebrating the actions of Hamas, which is a banned terror organisation in Britain, saying: “There is a right to protest, but there is not a right… to glorify terrorism,”

“You cannot support proscribed organisations like Hamas within the United Kingdom, and if that’s the case then I would expect police to take action accordingly.”

Israel and Palestine supporters separated by police at High Street Kensington tube station. pic.twitter.com/8F2xmkMy4B — Cameron Roy (@Cameron_Roy_) October 9, 2023