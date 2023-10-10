Tally Rises of Foreigners Murdered, Abducted or Reported Missing in Hamas Terrorist Attack

Hundreds of foreign nationals in Israel have been reported murdered, missing or abducted by Hamas terrorists following the deadly invasion from the land, air and sea on Saturday.

As Breitbart News reported, many were at the Supernova music festival in southern Israel where Zaka Search and Rescue confirmed its personnel have recovered some 260 bodies.

As of late Monday, day three of the war between Israel and Hamas, the combined death toll had climbed to nearly 1,600, with the Israel Defense Forces saying more than 900 Israelis alone are dead, UPI reports.

Here is what foreign nations are saying about the status of their citizens in Israel as compiled by UPI and the BBC.

Argentina

Argentina’s Embassy in Israel said Monday that seven Argentinians were dead and 15 others were missing.

A total of 625 citizens of the South American nation have also requested to be evacuated from the Middle Eastern country, it said.

Brazil

Brazil’s foreign ministry reports three Brazilian nationals have been reported missing in Israel.

So far, its embassy in Tel Aviv has heard from 1,700 Brazilians, mostly tourists in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, who have “expressed interest” in being repatriated, the ministry said in a statement.

On Monday, its air force tweeted it was in the process of organizing six evacuation flights, one of which had already landed in Rome, Italy, en route to Israel.

Britain

Jackson Carlaw, a British member of Parliament for Eastwood, announced via tweet on Monday that Bernard Cowan was “murdered on Saturday by Hamas.”

He said the family confirmed Cowan’s death at the hands of the terrorists.

“Our heartfelt condolences to his family as we respect their privacy in their grief,” Carlaw said. “May his memory be a blessing.”

The BBC reports at least 10 other Britons have been killed or are listed as missing.

Cambodia

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet said one Cambodian student in Israel had died in the Hamas attack.

Canada

Canada’s foreign affairs minister, Melanie Joly, told CTV News on Monday that she has received reports that one Canadian had been killed and three others are missing.

Chile

At least two Chilean nationals are missing.

Chile’s minister of foreign affairs Alberto van Klaveren late Monday said he had spoken with Danny Garcovich, the father of missing Loren Garcovich. She and her husband, Ivan Illarramendi, a Spaniard, were reportedly among those kidnapped by Hamas.

Comunidad Judia de Chile, which represents Chile’s Jewish community, tweeted the couple lived in a kibbutz near the Gaza border and that their home had been destroyed.

“The temperance and clarity in his words is admirable,” Klaveren said of his conversation with Danny Garcovich. “We will not stop supporting your search.”

Chile’s foreign ministry said in a statement Monday that it was also in the process of organizing repatriation flights.

Colombia

Two Colombian nationals, reportedly named Ivonne Rubio and Antonio Mesias Motano, have been missing since attending the Supernova music festival.

Israel’s ambassador to Colombia said he is praying that the couple are found safe, healthy and soon.

“Our thoughts and solidarity with your family and friends,” he tweeted.

France

France on Monday said in a statement it was mourning the death of a second citizen who died in Hamas’ attack.

Fourteen others missing are believed to have been abducted by Hamas, including a 12-year-old child.

“The information we have allows us to consider that some of them have been kidnapped,” France’s foreign ministry said Sunday in a statement.

France’s foreign ministry told reporters in a statement it has nearly 62,000 French nationals registered at the Consulate General in Tel Aviv and 25,000 at its Jerusalem station.

Ireland

Kim Danti, a 22-year-old Irish-Israeli woman, is unaccounted for.

RTÉ, the country’s national broadcaster, reports that she was last seen at the music festival. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Irish Embassy in the country was dealing with it.

There is an Irish emergency response team and citizens are encouraged to contact the embassy in Tel Aviv.

Mexico

Mexico’s secretary of foreign affairs Alicia Barcena announced via a tweet on Sunday that two Mexican nationals, a man and a woman, are believed to have been kidnapped by Hamas on Saturday.

Late Monday, she announced a third Mexican initially thought to have been taken hostage by Hamas had been found safe.

Mexico has also sent two planes to evacuate nationals from the country.

Barcena had earlier said 500 Mexican citizens in Israel had registered with the federal department for emergency assistance.

Nepal

Nepal’s foreign ministry said in a statement Monday that it was in the process of repatriating the bodies of 10 Nepalese students who had been killed by Hamas at Alumim Kibbutz in southern Israel.

In a sign of respect for those killed, Nepal declared a national day of morning and will fly the national flag at half-mast at all government offices and Nepalese missions abroad.

It added that one Nepalese remained missing in Israel and that it was working to repatriate those wishing to return home.

Peru

Four Peruvian nationals have been reported missing since Saturday’s attack, its ministry of foreign affairs said.

“The consular section reported the cases to the Israeli authorities for their search and location while maintaining permanent contact with the families of our compatriots to provide them with all the necessary support,” it said in a statement late Monday.

Seven Peruvian nationals have left Israel aboard commercial flights with the assistance of the mission, with 73 more to follow them in the next two days, it said, adding more evacuations will be planned.

Philippines

The Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs on Monday said seven Filipinos in Israel remain unaccounted for, according to the official Philippines News Agency.

The department had originally reported 29 missing, but 22 were rescued by Israeli forces, one of whom was being treated for injuries sustained in the rescue.

According to the ministry, of the 137 Filipinos in Gaza, 25 have indicated they want to leave.

Thailand

Officials said Monday that 18 Thai nationals in Israel are dead but they are still waiting for verification. The number of deceased increased from Sunday when the foreign ministry said 12 Thai nationals had died.

Nine others were injured and 11 had been taken hostage, officials said Monday in a press conference, adding that hundreds in high-risk areas near Gaza have been evacuated.

United States

President Joe Biden said Monday that at least 11 Americans have been killed. An unspecified number of Americans also remain unaccounted for, he said.

“Sadly, we now know that at least 11 American citizens were among those killed — many of whom made a second home in Israel,” Biden said in a statement.

He added, “It’s heart wrenching. These families have been torn apart by inexcusable hatred and violence.”

Israeli officials say more than 100 people have been taken captive by Hamas, while the terror group claims to have taken more than 130 hostages, according to the Times of Israel.

