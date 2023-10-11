The British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly visited Israel on Wednesday, but his walkabout was interrupted by a siren warning of a Hamas rocket attack, and the politician was rushed to a shelter.

James Cleverly toured Ofakim on Wednesday, a show of solidarity with Jerusalem after it was subjected to an enormous terrorist attack on Saturday that is said to have killed at least 1,200 people. As revealed in footage published by the Israeli government, Cleverly was rushed to a bomb shelter in the southern town as sirens sounded, warning of a Hams rocket attack.

“This is the reality Israelis live with every day”, Israel said of the footage. Cleverly said in his own remarks that: “Today I’ve seen a glimpse of what millions experience every day. The threat of Hamas rockets lingers over every Israeli man, woman and child. This is why we are standing shoulder to shoulder with Israel.”

Watch: while UK FM @JamesCleverly visits Ofakim in southern Israel, a siren goes off warning of incoming Hamas rocket fire. This is the reality Israelis live with every day. pic.twitter.com/QF4C4tReqL — Israel ישראל 🇱 (@Israel) October 11, 2023

The British Government said on Wednesday that the purpose of Cleverly’s visit was to meet with victims and to express its support for Israel’s right to self-defence, and that he toured the village of Ofakim with his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen. Cleverly said: “I’m in Israel today to show the UK’s unwavering support for Israel.

“The facts are clear. Hamas are terrorists. Israel has the right to defend itself. Hamas and Hamas alone are responsible and accountable for these appalling attacks. Terrorism must never be allowed to prevail.”

Cleverly is a lieutenant colonel in the British Army, a reservist with the Royal Artillery since 1991.