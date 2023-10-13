U.N. Issues ‘Urgent’ Call for $294 Million to Fund Gaza Strip Aid

The United Nations on Thursday rushed to issue an emergency appeal for $294 million to address “the most urgent needs” in the Gaza Strip as Israel fights for its very life against Hamas terrorists who call the region home.

AFP reports the funds would be used to help more than 1.2 million people, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

The globalist organization claims fighting in the region that started with the Hamas invasion of Israel had left aid groups without adequate resources.

On Saturday, Hamas terrorists swept into small towns, kibbutzim and a music festival in Israel, indiscriminately murdering more than 1,200 people and taking another 150 hostages.

They entered on the back of indiscriminate rocket attacks that struck wide areas of the Jewish state.

Hamas’ multiple-pronged attack saw the Gaza-based terror group resorting to abuse, executions, and kidnappings of men, women, children and, at times, full families and even an elderly Holocaust survivor. None were spared, as Breitbart News reported.

The U.N. has previously estimated it would need $502 to fund operations to aid 2.1 million Palestinians in 2023, a goal that is less than 50-percent financed.

While much of the focus has been on Gaza, “the situation in the West Bank remains tense,” OCHA said, citing confrontations between Israeli forces acting in retaliation against Palestinian terrorists, citing what it called “settler violence” and “extensive closures… imposed around West Bank cities” for impacting access to essential services.

Meanwhile the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told one million residents of northern Gaza to leave their homes and evacuate southward, beyond Wadi Gaza, a local river, for the duration of the war, as Breitbart News reported.

A diplomat at the U.S. Embassy in Israel, Stephanie Hallett, choked up as she spoke about the "evil" she witnessed in the aftermath of the recent attacks on Israelis by Hamas terrorists.

IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. (res.) Jonathan Conricus gave an update at 7:20 a.m. Friday morning local time, confirming Israel had delivered messages to local residents, and had informed the United Nations.

There is no word yet on whether the U.N. will issue a similar call for funds to aid displaced Israelis or restore services destroyed by Hamas terrorist forces and rocket attacks.