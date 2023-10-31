‘Free Palestine’ Protester Throws Box of Live Mice Into McDonald’s

A man wearing a Palestine flag bandana threw a cardboard carton full of apparently spray-painted live mice into a McDonald’s restaurant in Birmingham, UK, while shouting about Israel.

British police are investigating a “public nuisance” after a cardboard box of live mice was flung into a fast food outlet, with dozens of the rodents landing at the feet of customers.

Social media video of the incident shows mice having been prepared for the protest in plastic tubs, where they appear to have been coated with red, green, and black spray paint. The creates are then carried in a cardboard carton from the back of a car displaying an apparently fake licence plate making a clear reference to Palestine to a branch of McDonald’s where they are thrown.

The man carrying out the protest appears to shout “free Palestine” as he throws the mice, followed by “fuck Israel”. Some customers scream and jump in fear.

Rats in McDonald's 😮 pic.twitter.com/hTpzkQ0ZyV — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) October 30, 2023

Local newspaper The Birmingham Mail reports the branch targeted is the Birmingham Star City McDonald’s. The franchise said the restaurant was “fully sanitised” and pest control workers performed a full inspection.

The incident is not the first time McDonald’s has been targeted by pro-Hamas campaigners in the United Kingdom since the massive terrorist attack against Israel on October 7th that killed over 1,400. As previously reported by the Daily Mail, protesters demonstrated outside the eatery in Bristol calling on people to boycott the chain, claiming “Shame on McDonald’s for funding Israel. Who are killing innocent people.”

Per the report, the complaint allegedly goes back to the fact McDonald’s gave thousands of free meals and discounts to Israeli soldiers since the October 7th terrorist attack.