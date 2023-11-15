A clear majority of Germans believe mass-casualty terror attacks are coming to Germany as a consequence of the Israel-Hamas war.

Germans fear there are terrorist attacks in their future, a survey of attitudes towards the Israel-Hamas war has revealed. A significant majority at 59 per cent say a terror attack “as a result of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war” was “very or highly likely”, while just 27 per cent said they thought they would be “very or somewhat unlikely”.

While these figures are striking, a terror attack isn’t even the long-term consequence Germans most expect to experience from the enormous Hamas terror attack against Israel last month. While 25 per cent of those asked said terrorism was their main worry, a fraction more at 26 per cent said the war leading to another “refugee” surge to Europe was first on their mind, reports Deutsche Welle.

Other concerns named in descending order were growing antisemitism, souring relations with Muslim nations, energy prices, and lastly “growing hostility towards Muslims” at just six per cent. More Germans favoured their government’s policy of backing Israel than opposed it.

Germany has been one of the more obviously pro-Israel countries in Europe in the wake of the Hamas attack, acknowledging its own history during the 1930s and 1940s as they did so. This has been in marked contrast to some European nations, like Spain or Belgium, which have called for an immediate ceasefire.

As reported last month, a leading member of the Spanish government has even called for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be brought before the International Criminal Court for war crimes.