Dublin Mass Stabbing: Children Among the Injured

Five people were injured in central Dublin, Ireland, on Thursday, two of them seriously in a mass stabbing described by police as a “serious public order incident”.

A man was arrested after multiple stabbing attacks on Parnell Street, Dublin on Thursday. Among the five people injured are three young children, and one of those children and an adult woman are said to be in serious condition.

The Irish Independent described a “scene of terror” as pedestrians fled on foot from the attack and reports that a male suspect arrested in relation to the incident has also been injured. A witness cited by the paper said the stabbings took place near a school and that: “The kids were out walking. All of a sudden one of them fell to the ground, then another fell to the ground, then another falls to the ground… Then this guy started running past.”

Passers-by helped wrestle the suspected knifeman to the ground and “jumped on him”. Others had to intervene to prevent the suspect being attacked, it was said.

Gript reports the Irish justice minister said police are following a “definite” line of enquiry and are not seeking any other individuals over the attacks. He added: “my thoughts now are with the innocent children and the woman who have been attacked, their families, and those who are caring for them at this time.”