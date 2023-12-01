King Charles III warned the world Friday it must change its ways to avoid climate calamity after he flew over 3,000 miles to the COP 28 climate conference in Dubai to personally deliver his opening address.

The British monarch joined upwards of 70,000 other members of the global elites jetting into the two-week U.N.-sponsored meeting in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Unless we rapidly repair and restore nature’s unique economy, based on harmony and balance, which is our ultimate sustainer, our own economy and survivability will be imperilled,” he told the World Climate Action Summit.

King Charles told world leaders the dangers of climate change were no longer a distant risk, and urged them to take more action, cautioning the gathered heads of state, heads of government and business and climate delegates at Expo City Dubai that nature was being taken into “dangerous, uncharted territory” by human activity, and called for “nature-positive” change.

“I pray with all my heart that COP28 will be another critical turning point towards genuine transformational action,” he said, in reference to the 2021 summit held in France.

“We are seeing alarming tipping points being reached.”

Other British representatives at the conference include Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron, and Keir Starmer. All four arrived or are set to travel on their own separate planes, Reuters reports.

Cop28 began Thursday and runs until December 12, with the UK government pledging £1.6 billion of taxpayer funds for international climate change projects throughout the summit.

That includes a £60 million contribution to a loss and damage fund for the world’s poorest countries worth a total of about 420 million U.S. dollars (£332 million), which was announced on Thursday.

Charles’ address was his first at the conference as King, having previously opened Cop26 in Glasgow in 2021 and Cop21 in Paris in 2015.

The conference opened with a moment of silence — at the request of the Egyptian head of last year’s COP — for the civilians who have died in the conflict Israel-Hamas war.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who will represent the United States at COP28, will meet with regional officials on the Israel-Hamas conflict, according to the White House.