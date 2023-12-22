Report: Prague Mass Shooter ‘Legally Owned Multiple Firearms’

A report from the Guardian notes that police indicated that the Prague mass shooter “legally owned multiple firearms.”

This means he complied with the Czech Republic’s myriad gun controls, including the acquisition of a gun license, which requires passage of a mental and criminal history background check and a demonstration of good cause for owning a gun.

Other gun controls pertinent to legal gun ownership in the Czech Republic include passing a gun safety test, storing the gun according to regulations, and registering the weapon with the “regulating authority,” according to the University of Sydney’s Gun Policy Center.

The Prague mass shooting occurred on Thursday, and Breitbart News cited early reports that noted at least ten people had been killed.

On Friday, the Daily Mail published updated numbers showing the death toll was 14, with another 25 people injured.

The Daily Mail pointed to diary entries the mass shooter allegedly made, citing one that said, “I want to do a school shooting and possibly suicide.”

The mass shooter allegedly “murdered his father in the town of Hostoun” before heading to the university in Prague to carry out his heinous attack.

WATCH — AWR Hawkins: Why Gun Control Is Not the Solution to Mass Shootings

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.