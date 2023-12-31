Crikey! Deadly Snake Stops Play at Australian Tennis Event

A deadly snake that slithered onto the court stopped play during Dominic Thiem’s victory against James McCabe at the Brisbane International qualifying event in Australia on Saturday.

Former U.S. Open champion Thiem was a set down to Australian McCabe when the venomous snake – one of the world’s deadliest – was spotted near the courtside electrical wires.

A 40-minute break in play followed while the reptile was safely removed by a professional snake catcher, the BBC reports.

“I really love animals, especially exotic ones,” a relieved Thiem said afterwards.

“But they said it was a really poisonous snake and it was close to the ball kids, so it was a really dangerous situation. It’s something that has never happened to me and is something I’ll definitely never forget.”

The animal was identified as a highly venomous eastern brown snake and was approximately 50cm in length.

Australia hosts 20 of the world’s 25 most venomous snakes, including the entire top 10, from which a single scratch from a venom-coated tooth can be enough to paralyse the heart, diaphragm and lungs.

Several species are found in densely populated urban areas along the east coast.

According to official estimates there are about 3,000 snake bites in Australia every year, 300-500 of which will receive anti-venom treatment.

An average of two will prove fatal.