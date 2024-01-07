Electric Vehicle Sales Slump to Just a Quarter of New Purchases

Sales of electric vehicles (EVs) are defying the combined urging of green lobbyists and government diktat with just a quarter making up new purchases for 2023, UK data reveals.

The consumer rejection of EVs is a challenge to the electric car market and government goals to move towards net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Figures sourced by the MailOnline revealed 23 percent of UK vehicles bought in 2023 were EVs, compared to 33 percent in 2022.

Meanwhile, in purely private sales, only 8.8 percent of vehicles sold were electric cars.

Plus, according to the latest industry data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, just one in four new battery cars have been purchased by private buyers.

While the number of car registrations across all fuel types grew 14.3 percent last month, it seems interest in EVs is dying.

Consumer resistance to EVs is not just restricted to the UK market.

As Breitbart News reported, EVs are “piling up on dealer lots” across America as consumers continue buying traditional gas-powered cars at faster rates.

Despite major investments from the federal government and automakers into EVs, Americans are just not warming to President Joe Biden’s green energy agenda the way the administration and the industry had predicted.

Aside from a lack of electric charging stations and consumer nervousness over reliability, the unit cost of EVs remains a prime reason consumers are choosing petrol-powered cars instead.